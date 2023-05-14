Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of OTC HUTCY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong
