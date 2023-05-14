Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in April

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 197,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 47,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -94.85%.

HY has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.