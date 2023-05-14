ICON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.96 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. ICON has a market cap of $235.22 million and $3.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,705,700 coins and its circulating supply is 956,705,779 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,647,574.0649048 with 956,647,704.112032 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24970391 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,120,163.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

