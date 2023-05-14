IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

Shares of IGGHY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 5,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. IG Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.10.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

