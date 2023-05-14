IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,407 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.54% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TZA. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.