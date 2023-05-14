Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 923,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Immutep Stock Performance

IMMP opened at $1.55 on Friday. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immutep by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Immutep in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

