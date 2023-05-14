Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 44,272 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 45.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity

Workiva Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.