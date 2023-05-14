Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,419 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.20% of Health Catalyst worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Stephens started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

