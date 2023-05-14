Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 3,083 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.49% of TechTarget worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TechTarget by 3,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $8,442,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $6,262,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

