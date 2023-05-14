Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $44.28 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Target worth $44,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $157.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

