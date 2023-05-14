Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $15.18 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,026,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $918,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $796,614,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $457.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.72. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

