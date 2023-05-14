Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 870,751 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,127.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 804,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 738,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 700,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

