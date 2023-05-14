Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Informa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Informa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 816 ($10.30) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 765 ($9.65) to GBX 805 ($10.16) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

