Insider Buying: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Director Purchases $46,800.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 10.3 %

GLYC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

