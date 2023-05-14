Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ISIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 121.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

