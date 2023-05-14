International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $151,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64. The company has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

