International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,024,000 after acquiring an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,526,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 864,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

