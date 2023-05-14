Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00019399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $19.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,455,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,952,138 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

