Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
KBWY stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
