Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

KBWY stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

