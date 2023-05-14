Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.45. 52,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,335,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 299,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 90.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

