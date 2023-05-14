Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
NYSE VMO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.45. 52,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
