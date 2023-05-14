Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of Investview stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 691,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,481. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

