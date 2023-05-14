Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stake Trimmed by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Invitae from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

