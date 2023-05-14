Invitoken (INVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,151.33

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $56,151.33 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
