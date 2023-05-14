iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $931.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Get iRobot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.