iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

