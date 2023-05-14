iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.60. 719,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,464. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.