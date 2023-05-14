iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.60. 719,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,464. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
