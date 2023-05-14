iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $89.95.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Stories

