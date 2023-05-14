iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the April 15th total of 741,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD stock remained flat at $24.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,538. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

