iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

