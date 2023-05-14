iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.20 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

