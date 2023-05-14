Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,463,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 2,648,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Price Performance

Italgas stock remained flat at $5.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Italgas has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Italgas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

