Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGAL. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

