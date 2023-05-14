Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,693,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,756,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FIS opened at $55.07 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

