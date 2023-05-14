Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

