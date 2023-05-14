Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

