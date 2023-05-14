Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

