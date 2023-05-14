Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 6,511 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

