Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 17,756 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.