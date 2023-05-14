Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 586 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

