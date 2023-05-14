Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 251,924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SID. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

