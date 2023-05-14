Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,824 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of FMC worth $115,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,744,000 after buying an additional 111,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in FMC by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.45.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

