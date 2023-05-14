Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,078,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,990,000. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,554,152. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

