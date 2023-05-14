Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $16.71 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

