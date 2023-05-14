Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $33.59 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.38 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.11.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

