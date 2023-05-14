Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $81.81 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

