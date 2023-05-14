Jackson Square Partners LLC Purchases 164,411 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,411 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 706,895 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STVN opened at €27.71 ($30.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a 12 month high of €29.67 ($32.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.54 and its 200 day moving average is €20.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

