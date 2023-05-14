Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 8,434 Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. Airbus SE has a one year low of $82.66 and a one year high of $142.20.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

