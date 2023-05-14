Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 8,590 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,714 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

