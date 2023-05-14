JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of JanOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 17,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. JanOne has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.