Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.72 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.87.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

